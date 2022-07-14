Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $52.53 million and $195,141.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.66 or 0.99994585 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 53,071,668 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

