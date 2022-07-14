CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Down 5.3%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 79,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 103,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The firm has a market cap of C$24.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.