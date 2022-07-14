CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $80.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $153,156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

