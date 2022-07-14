CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $80.23.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $153,156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 500,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
