Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

