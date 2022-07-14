ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,653. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.79.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

