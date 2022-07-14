Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 169,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

