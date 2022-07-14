Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Down 7.8%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.45 and last traded at $148.03. Approximately 5,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 564,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.51.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.05.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
