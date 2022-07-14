Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Trading Down 7.8%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.45 and last traded at $148.03. Approximately 5,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 564,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.05.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

