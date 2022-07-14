Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEKZ remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. Check-Cap Ltd. – Series C has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Check-Cap Ltd. - Series C alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. - Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. - Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.