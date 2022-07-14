Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Reduced by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 5.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.51. 30,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,255. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

