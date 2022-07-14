Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

