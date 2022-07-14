Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

