Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.97

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 28418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.90.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.