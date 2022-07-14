Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.95

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

About Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

