Chico Wealth RIA Makes New $222,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Ferguson comprises about 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,466. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($225.98) to £145 ($172.45) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

