China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get China Gas alerts:

Shares of CGHLY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710. China Gas has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $80.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.