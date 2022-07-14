China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CYD stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
