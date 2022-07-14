China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.