CIBC Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.47. 124,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.50. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 364.00%.

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

