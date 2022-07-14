Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 1,274,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,730,108. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

