Citigroup Trims Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price to $20.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

VLRS stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

