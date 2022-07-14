Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,231. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

