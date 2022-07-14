Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Hits $17,952.76

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $17,952.76 and $27.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00135275 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,681,976 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

