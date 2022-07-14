CKW Financial Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

VTI traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.20. 46,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

