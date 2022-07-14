Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,358. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.