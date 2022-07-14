CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and $128.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,863,899 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.