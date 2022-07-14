Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down to $579.28

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $579.28, but opened at $535.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $511.65, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $551.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.80.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

