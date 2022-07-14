Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,525 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,642.43.

Shares of CCHGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

