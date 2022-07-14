Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.75 and last traded at $135.75. Approximately 286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

