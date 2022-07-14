Coin98 (C98) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $83.32 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00103713 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010396 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000446 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

