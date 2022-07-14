Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.78. 70,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

