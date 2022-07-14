CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 5.6%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 46,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,580,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

