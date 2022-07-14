Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SID has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

