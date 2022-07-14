Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

