Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25.

Get Compass Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($15.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,825 ($21.71) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($24.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,915.00.

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.