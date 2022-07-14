Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSVI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Computer Services worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Services (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.