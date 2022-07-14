Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $245.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average is $237.68. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,756,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.