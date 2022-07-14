Contrasting Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Docebo and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $104.24 million 8.47 -$13.60 million ($0.45) -59.71 Paycor HCM $352.78 million 11.97 -$96.92 million ($0.80) -30.17

Docebo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM. Docebo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycor HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo -13.02% -7.87% -5.51% Paycor HCM -31.65% -1.89% -0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Docebo and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 6 0 2.86 Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53

Docebo currently has a consensus price target of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 167.43%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

