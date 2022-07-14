Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:CLB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Core Laboratories by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 105,177 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

