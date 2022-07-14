Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 1,003,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,241,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

