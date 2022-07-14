Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

TMHC stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

