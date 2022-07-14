Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.
TMHC stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
