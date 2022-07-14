Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 3%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 171,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,149,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRON shares. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

