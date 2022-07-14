Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $878,864.80 and approximately $189,736.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

