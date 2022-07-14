Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $133,800.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00053163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,581,630 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.