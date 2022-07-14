Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.49

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 46250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$27.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.
About Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM)
