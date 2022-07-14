CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,331. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.