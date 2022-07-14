Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

DCCNF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Dacian Gold has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.25.

DCCNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dacian Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Dacian Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Dacian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.