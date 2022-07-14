Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

DCCNF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Dacian Gold has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.25.

Get Dacian Gold alerts:

DCCNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dacian Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Dacian Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.