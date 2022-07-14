Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 142,707 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 197.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.48% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYFM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,677. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

