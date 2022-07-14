Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

