Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $8.94 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,295 shares during the period. O-I Glass makes up 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of O-I Glass worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 162,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

