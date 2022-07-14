Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.28% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,119. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

