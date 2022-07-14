Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Mandiant worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,733,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter worth $215,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Mandiant by 895.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 157,420 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Mandiant by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,920. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

