Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 342,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

