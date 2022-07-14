Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 231 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.49. 8,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,603. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.16.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

